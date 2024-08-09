Thousands of pounds of debris heads to landfill following Billings storm

BILLINGS — Dozens of people continued dropping off debris from Tuesday night's storm at the Billings Public Landfill on Thursday.

“I’m just taking some brush that fell from the storm and dumping off here at the landfill," said Ray Sheldon from Huntley, who estimated he brought about 900 pounds of debris. "It wasn’t enough that they were worried about me at the scale.”

Chase Johnson is a groundskeeper at Lake Elmo. He was disposing of his third load of 1,200 pounds of debris and said the lake had approximately 20 downed trees.

"My boss was telling me that he’s been there for three years and he hasn’t had to do this much clean up around the park," said Johnson.

Tammy Rel and Hank Carter estimate they will not be done cleaning up their debris at Twin Cubs Motel until Friday.

“It was a big tree. So, it came down and he’s cut it up and we’ve already brought a load out yesterday and this is our second load today, and we’ve got a third to go," said Rel.