Threats, racist language at Butte Jail leads to officer firing

BUTTE — An officer working at the Butte-Silverbow Detention Center was fired after reportedly using racist language and threats toward an inmate recently.

According to a release from Butte Sheriff Ed Lester, no one was injured during the incident:

"At the request of Butte Sheriff Ed Lester, The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a recent incident that occurred at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. An officer working in the detention center used racist language and made threats toward an inmate. No one was injured during the incident. The officer involved was served with a termination of employment notice the following day. Because this is a personnel matter, the name of the officer involved is not being released pending the conclusion of the investigation."

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.