Three Forks schools in immediate need of bus drivers

THREE FORKS — In Three Forks, close to 200 students rely on the bus to get to school every day – which comprises nearly a quarter of the entire school. Now, school is back in session and there aren’t enough bus drivers, leaving families without a reliable form of transportation.

“Without a bus, it’s kind of left me in a jam,” said Kasaundra Jones, a working mom whose three kids rely on the bus to get to school everyday.

“They’ve loved it,” she said.

Jones’s family lives in Clarkston, which is nearly 20 miles away from Three Forks Middle School and Three Forks Elementary School, where her kids attend.

“We’re super dependent on the bus,” said Jones.

Now, the bus route between Clarkston and Three Forks is suspended because the school district could not secure enough drivers for this school year. School started Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a little tough,” said Jones, who says she works eight to nine hour days.

It’s not the only bus route that’s disappeared. Superintendent Rhonda Uthlaut says the Madison County bus route has also been suspended.

“I do truly believe that we’re going to have kiddos that their attendance is going to be an issue and maybe even to the point of homeschooling or dropping from here because they can’t get here,” said Uthlaut. She says the impacts even span to spring sports, despite them starting several months from now.

“With the current drivers we have, there’s no way we’re going to be able to cover all of those events,” said Uthlaut.

The school district is working to attract drivers by offering a signing bonus and salary increase, as well as covering training costs to get a commercial drivers license.

“It’s a difficult job to fill,” said Uthlaut.

WATCH: How this impacts students

Bus driver shortage disrupts Three Forks school start

Three Forks is assisting families impacted by the driver shortage by offering before-school care starting at 7:00 a.m. that could help alleviate the struggles parents face with needing to get to work, according to Three Forks Middle School principal Linda Malmquist.

The district is also implementing individual contracts, an established program where families living more than three miles away from the schools can be reimbursed for transporting their kids. District clerk Alisa Meeks says they are being offered to families in a larger quantity than the past.

Both staff and parents said the bus is more than just a mode of transportation.

“I have fond memories of, like, my bus drivers. I think you kind of build that connection, just the same as, like, a school teacher would,” said Jones.

The starting salary for Three Forks bus drivers is $20.53. To apply, visit this link.