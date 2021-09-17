Three friends who died in ATV crash north of Billings Sunday remembered

BILLINGS - Several Billings area communities are reeling after three friends died following the crash of a 4-seat Polaris Razor off Highway 87 East on Sunday.

Q2 reached out to their families, and they responded. Below are their remembrances, in their words:

Dallas Richard Mittlestadt, 22, graduated from Shepherd High School in 2017. He always had a smile on his face and could make anyone laugh just by cracking a joke or just being his goofy self. His passions were team roping and football. After high school, he went to college to pursue rodeo and welding. He and his fiancé Madi are expecting their first son in January 2022. Walker Ace Duane Mittlestadt. His laugh will be greatly missed and anyone that knew him will miss his crazy mullet. God certainly had a plan taking Dallas home so soon, but we know that everything happens for a reason and he’s smiling down from above. All tributes to Dallas can be made to his sons Venmo @walkeram1198 or at Wells Fargo Bank to the Walker A. Mittlestadt donation fund.

family Dallas and parents

family Dallas and Madi

*For Dallas a Celebration of Life will be held at Chancey’s Event Center (266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT) on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 4 pm.

Tyler Lee Craig, 24 graduated from Huntley Project School in 2015. He participated in high school rodeo and played on the Huntley Project golf team. Bashful at first, he became a friend to everyone. His infectious smile could light up the room. At an early age, he developed a passion for horses and team roping. It all started with his first horse, Swen. A true cowboy, some of his happiest times were spent on his horses Jag, JK and Moon. With his kind heart and willingness to help others, he had many friends and was even considered like a big brother to some. Tyler loved his friends and family and valued his time spent with them. We may not understand, and you will be dearly missed, but God had a plan and it must be a new rope horse in heaven.

family Tyler Craig

family Tyler Craig

*For Tyler an Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Sept.r 20, at Chancey’s Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley, MT beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Kayleigh Jade Weiland, 22 was a kind soul thriving at life. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Hiking and anything outdoors was what she liked to do in her free time. Her energy lit a room or get together, and she was always bubbly with a smile on her face. She is a hard worker and a loving soul to all her family and friends.

family Kayleigh Jade Weiland

*For Kayleigh a memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.