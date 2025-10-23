Thursday Headlines: Oct. 23, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte parents demand answers after son's fentanyl overdose death amid city's addiction crisis
Gov. Gianforte addresses Montana's addiction crisis as overdose deaths continue statewide
Butte sheriff says fentanyl crisis transforms police into 'drug counselors and medics'
Montana farmers face economic hardships as government shutdown enters 23rd day
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 1666 - The most intense tornado on record in English history strikes Lincolnshire, with winds exceeding 213 mph (F4/T8 scale)
- 1694 - Siege of Ceuta begins - Moroccan forces lay siege to the Spanish-held city, marking the start of the longest siege in history (lasting 26 years)
19th Century
- 1812 - General Claude François de Malet begins a conspiracy to overthrow Napoleon, claiming the Emperor died in the Russian campaign
- 1850 - First National Women's Rights Convention held in Worcester, Massachusetts, with over 1,000 delegates from 11 states
20th Century
- 1942 - Battle of El Alamein begins - pivotal WWII battle in North Africa
- 1942 - German units fight through Red October factory in Stalingrad
- 1943 - First Jewish transport from Rome reaches Birkenau extermination camp
- 1944 - Battle of Gulf of Leyte begins - largest naval battle of WWII near the Philippines
- 1958 - Boris Pasternak awarded Nobel Prize for Literature for "Doctor Zhivago" (later forced to decline by Soviet government)
- 1964 - Jean-Paul Sartre declines the Nobel Prize for Literature
- 1983 - Suicide bombing kills 241 American servicemen in Beirut, Lebanon
- 1998 - Dr. Barnett Slepian shot and killed by anti-abortion extremist in New York
21st Century
- 2001 - Provisional IRA begins disarmament following peace talks
- 2002 - Moscow theater siege: Chechen rebels take 850 hostages at Dubrovka Theater
- 2023 - 'Superfog' conditions near New Orleans cause massive motorway pile-up involving 158 vehicles
Notable Births
Royalty & Political Figures
- 1940 - Pelé (Edson Arantes do Nascimento), Brazilian soccer legend
- 1925 - Johnny Carson, American TV host and comedian
- 1959 - "Weird Al" Yankovic, American satirist and musician
Entertainment & Arts
- 1976 - Ryan Reynolds, Canadian-American actor
- 1986 - Emilia Clarke, English actress ("Game of Thrones")
- 1986 - Jessica Stroup, American actress
- 1956 - Dwight Yoakam, American country singer
- 1985 - Masiela Lusha, Albanian-American actress
- 1959 - Nancy Grace, American legal commentator
Historical Figures
- 1805 - John Russell Bartlett, American linguist and historian
- 1801 - Albert Lortzing, German composer and singer
- 1844 - Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (born October 22/23 depending on source)
Notable Deaths
Recent (2024)
- Leon Cooper - American physicist, Nobel Prize winner for superconductivity theory (died at 94)
Entertainment & Arts
- 1950 - Al Jolson, American entertainer and singer (age 64)
- 1957 - Christian Dior, French fashion designer (age 52)
- 1983 - Jessica Savitch, American TV news anchor (age 36, car accident)
- 2016 - Pete Burns, English singer (Dead or Alive) (age 57)
Historical Figures
- 1910 - King Chulalongkorn of Thailand (Rama V) (age 57)
- 1872 - Théophile Gautier, French writer and poet (age 61)
- 1915 - W.G. Grace, legendary English cricketer (age 67)
- 1978 - Maybelle Carter, American country music matriarch (age 69)
Political & Military Figures
- 2002 - Richard Helms, former CIA Director (1966-73) (age 89)
- 1952 - Susan Peters, American actress (age 31)
October 23rd has witnessed significant moments ranging from ancient natural disasters to modern political upheavals, and has been the birthday and death date of numerous influential figures across entertainment, politics, science, and the arts.
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.