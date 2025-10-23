Thursday Headlines: Oct. 23, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Colder weather on track for Sunday

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte parents demand answers after son's fentanyl overdose death amid city's addiction crisis

Butte parents demand answers after son's fentanyl overdose death amid city's addiction crisis

Gov. Gianforte addresses Montana's addiction crisis as overdose deaths continue statewide

Gov. Gianforte addresses Montana's addiction crisis as overdose deaths continue statewide

Butte sheriff says fentanyl crisis transforms police into 'drug counselors and medics'

Butte sheriff says fentanyl crisis transforms police into 'drug counselors and medics'

Montana farmers face economic hardships as government shutdown enters 23rd day

Montana farmers face economic hardships as government shutdown enters 23rd day

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events

Ancient & Medieval Times

1666 - The most intense tornado on record in English history strikes Lincolnshire, with winds exceeding 213 mph (F4/T8 scale)

1694 - Siege of Ceuta begins - Moroccan forces lay siege to the Spanish-held city, marking the start of the longest siege in history (lasting 26 years)

19th Century

1812 - General Claude François de Malet begins a conspiracy to overthrow Napoleon, claiming the Emperor died in the Russian campaign

1850 - First National Women's Rights Convention held in Worcester, Massachusetts, with over 1,000 delegates from 11 states

20th Century

1942 - Battle of El Alamein begins - pivotal WWII battle in North Africa

1942 - German units fight through Red October factory in Stalingrad

1943 - First Jewish transport from Rome reaches Birkenau extermination camp

1944 - Battle of Gulf of Leyte begins - largest naval battle of WWII near the Philippines

1958 - Boris Pasternak awarded Nobel Prize for Literature for "Doctor Zhivago" (later forced to decline by Soviet government)

1964 - Jean-Paul Sartre declines the Nobel Prize for Literature

1983 - Suicide bombing kills 241 American servicemen in Beirut, Lebanon

1998 - Dr. Barnett Slepian shot and killed by anti-abortion extremist in New York

21st Century

2001 - Provisional IRA begins disarmament following peace talks

2002 - Moscow theater siege: Chechen rebels take 850 hostages at Dubrovka Theater

2023 - 'Superfog' conditions near New Orleans cause massive motorway pile-up involving 158 vehicles

Notable Births

Royalty & Political Figures

1940 - Pelé (Edson Arantes do Nascimento), Brazilian soccer legend

1925 - Johnny Carson, American TV host and comedian

1959 - "Weird Al" Yankovic, American satirist and musician

Entertainment & Arts

1976 - Ryan Reynolds, Canadian-American actor

1986 - Emilia Clarke, English actress ("Game of Thrones")

1986 - Jessica Stroup, American actress

1956 - Dwight Yoakam, American country singer

1985 - Masiela Lusha, Albanian-American actress

1959 - Nancy Grace, American legal commentator

Historical Figures

1805 - John Russell Bartlett, American linguist and historian

1801 - Albert Lortzing, German composer and singer

1844 - Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (born October 22/23 depending on source)

Notable Deaths

Recent (2024)

Leon Cooper - American physicist, Nobel Prize winner for superconductivity theory (died at 94)

Entertainment & Arts

1950 - Al Jolson, American entertainer and singer (age 64)

1957 - Christian Dior, French fashion designer (age 52)

1983 - Jessica Savitch, American TV news anchor (age 36, car accident)

2016 - Pete Burns, English singer (Dead or Alive) (age 57)

Historical Figures

1910 - King Chulalongkorn of Thailand (Rama V) (age 57)

1872 - Théophile Gautier, French writer and poet (age 61)

1915 - W.G. Grace, legendary English cricketer (age 67)

1978 - Maybelle Carter, American country music matriarch (age 69)

Political & Military Figures

2002 - Richard Helms, former CIA Director (1966-73) (age 89)

1952 - Susan Peters, American actress (age 31)

October 23rd has witnessed significant moments ranging from ancient natural disasters to modern political upheavals, and has been the birthday and death date of numerous influential figures across entertainment, politics, science, and the arts.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

