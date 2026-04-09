Thursday Headlines: April 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, April 9, 2026:

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Thursday morning forecast: April 9, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte leaders tour a Washington data center ahead of a major decision

Butte leaders tour a Washington data center as Sabey considers building a new facility in Montana

Bystanders and gym staff save man after he goes into cardiac arrest at a Bozeman fitness center

Bystanders and gym staff save Florida man after he goes into cardiac arrest at a Bozeman fitness center

Trail cameras in Yellowstone National Park reveal the secret lives of elusive mountain lions in new film

Trail cameras in Yellowstone National Park reveal the secret lives of elusive mountain lions in new film

Saddle Up, Bobcats: Rodeo Team Showcases Western Pride on Campus

Horses on Campus: MSU Rodeo Team Showcases Spirit Ahead of Spring Rodeo

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Fascinating Facts About Lee's Surrender at Appomattox Court House, April 9, 1865 - The Day That Changed America

The Dramatic Final Days

Lee's army was starving: By April 1865, Confederate soldiers were surviving on parched corn and whatever they could forage. Many hadn't eaten in days.

A race against time: Lee was desperately trying to reach supplies at Lynchburg when Union forces cut off his escape route.

Numbers tell the story: Lee had only about 28,000 troops left, while Grant commanded over 120,000.

The Surrender Meeting

Wrong house, right history: The surrender didn't happen at Appomattox Courthouse (the building), but at the home of Wilmer McLean in the village of Appomattox Court House.

Incredible coincidence: Wilmer McLean had moved to Appomattox to escape the war after the First Battle of Bull Run was fought on his property in 1861. He famously said the war "began in my front yard and ended in my front parlor."

Dressed for history: Grant arrived in a muddy field uniform, while Lee wore his finest dress uniform with a jeweled sword.

Grant's Magnanimous Terms

Generous conditions: Confederate officers could keep their sidearms, horses, and personal baggage.

Food for the hungry: Grant immediately ordered 25,000 rations for Lee's starving troops.

No trials for treason: Grant's terms effectively prevented mass prosecutions of Confederate soldiers.

"Let them keep their horses": When Grant learned many Confederate soldiers owned their horses, he allowed them to take them home for spring planting.

Emotional Moments

Silent respect: Grant ordered his troops not to cheer or celebrate, saying, "The war is over; the rebels are our countrymen again."

Lee's final order: Lee's farewell address to his troops praised their courage and urged them to be good citizens.

The handwritten surrender: Lee wrote out the surrender terms by hand, and Grant's military secretary made copies.

Lingering Mysteries

What happened to Lee's sword? Contrary to popular belief, Lee never actually surrendered his sword to Grant - he kept it.

The missing furniture: Souvenir hunters stripped McLean's house bare after the ceremony, taking everything from chairs to the table where the documents were signed.

The Ripple Effect

Not quite the end: Other Confederate armies continued fighting for weeks, with the last surrender occurring in June 1865.

620,000 casualties: The war that ended that day had cost more American lives than any other conflict in the nation's history.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

