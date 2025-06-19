Thursday Headlines: Butte's Hometown Hero, Heart Clinic Update, Biking for awareness

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Afternoon clouds will build with a few stronger t-storms expected to develop after 3 PM for today with showers lingering into the evening.

Storms expected to wrap up the week

TOP HEADLINES:

Heartbreak in Butte: Providence Heart Institute Announces Sudden Closure, Leaving 3,000 Patients Seeking Care

Heartbreak in Butte: Providence Heart Institute Announces Sudden Closure, Leaving 3,000 Patients Seeking Care

Providence Heart Institute in Butte will close in July, impacting 3,000 patients. Staff express heartache as locals struggle to find trusted cardiology care.

Journey of Hope Stops in Bozeman on Cross Country Tour

Journey of Hope Stops in Bozeman on Cross Country Tour

A team of cyclists rolled into Bozeman Tuesday as part of a cross-country ride raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Hometown Tribute: Tommy Mellott’s Rise to NFL Spotlight Celebrated in Butte

Hometown Tribute: Tommy Mellott’s Rise to NFL Spotlight Celebrated in Butte

Butte celebrates local star Tommy Mellott with an emotional collage unveiling, highlighting his journey from hometown hero to NFL hopeful.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts about Juneteenth:

Origins in 1865: Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, which marked the day when enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Federal Holiday: In June 2021, Juneteenth was officially designated as a federal holiday in the United States, known as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Emancipation Proclamation: While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, it only applied to enslaved individuals in Confederate-held territories and did not free those in border states or in areas already under Union control. Celebrations: Juneteenth celebrations often include parades, festivals, cookouts, family gatherings, and educational events that highlight African American history, culture, and achievements. Symbolism of the Name: The name "Juneteenth" is a portmanteau of "June" and "Nineteenth," reflecting the date of the holiday. Texas Roots: Juneteenth is primarily celebrated in Texas, where it was first recognized, but it has grown to be honored across the United States. Colorful Traditions: Traditional Juneteenth celebrations feature various cultural elements, including the "Juneteenth flag," which includes a star representing Texas and a burst symbolizing a nova, signifying a new beginning. Historical Significance: Juneteenth is not just about celebrating freedom but also serves to remind people of the ongoing struggles for racial equality and justice. State Recognition: Many states officially recognized Juneteenth as a holiday or observance prior to its designation as a federal holiday, including Texas, which made it a state holiday in 1980. Ongoing Education: Juneteenth serves as a moment to educate people about African American history, the impacts of slavery, and the ongoing fight for civil rights.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

