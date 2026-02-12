Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thursday Headlines: February 12, 2026

Here's a look at your weather, top headlines and more for today
MTN NEWS
Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, February 12, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: Feb. 12, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Berkeley Pit pumping stopped due to wall stability concerns

Berkeley Pit pumping halted for months due to north wall stability issues in Butte

Montana Reps Attend ICE Meeting as Bozeman Officials Plan Community Response

Montana lawmakers attend ICE meeting as Bozeman officials prepare community response plan

Sheriff and nonprofit raise awareness about remote area parties that pose risks including vehicle accidents and lack of cell coverage

Butte officials warn of dangerous underage drinking parties as graduation season nears

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events on February 12th

Ancient & Medieval Times:

  • 1054 - Bruno, Count of Egisheim-Dagsburg, is crowned Pope Leo IX
  • 1429 - Battle of the Herrings fought during the Hundred Years' War
  • 1502 - Muslims in Granada forced to convert to Catholicism
  • 1554 - Lady Jane Grey, the "Nine Days' Queen" of England, executed for treason at age 17

Colonial & Revolutionary Era:

  • 1733 - Georgia founded by James Oglethorpe at the site of Savannah
  • 1793 - First US Fugitive Slave Law passes, requiring the return of escaped slaves
  • 1795 - First US state university opens: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

19th Century Milestones:

  • 1809 - Two of history's most influential figures born on the same day: Abraham Lincoln (16th US President) and Charles Darwin (naturalist)
  • 1818 - Chile gains independence from Spain
  • 1851 - Edward Hargraves discovers gold at Ophir, New South Wales, beginning Australia's first gold rush
  • 1870 - Utah becomes the second US territory to grant women the right to vote
  • 1912 - Puyi, the last Emperor of China, abdicates, ending over 2,000 years of imperial rule

20th Century Events:

  • 1909 - NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday
  • 1924 - George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" premieres at Aeolian Hall in New York City
  • 1947 - Christian Dior presents his revolutionary "New Look" fashion collection
  • 1999 - President Bill Clinton acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial
  • 2004 - San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples

Notable Births on February 12th

Historical Figures:

  • 1809 - Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States
  • 1809 - Charles Darwin, naturalist and author of "On the Origin of Species"
  • 1881 - Anna Pavlova, legendary Russian ballerina
  • 1893 - Omar Bradley, US Army General ("The Soldier's General")

Arts & Entertainment:

  • 1934 - Bill Russell, NBA legend and Boston Celtics icon
  • 1938 - Judy Blume, beloved children's author
  • 1980 - Christina Ricci, actress
  • 1988 - Josh Brolin, actor

Notable Deaths on February 12th

Historical Figures:

  • 1554 - Lady Jane Grey, executed at age 17 after her nine-day reign as Queen of England
  • 1976 - Sal Mineo, actor, stabbed to death in Hollywood at age 37
  • 2000 - Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip

Interesting Facts About February 12th

  • Darwin Day - February 12th is celebrated internationally as Darwin Day to honor scientific inquiry and critical thinking
  • Presidential Connection - February 12th is Lincoln's actual birthday, though Presidents Day is now celebrated on the third Monday in February
  • Dual Genius Birth - The fact that both Lincoln and Darwin were born on the same day in 1809 is considered one of history's most remarkable coincidences
  • NAACP Timing - The civil rights organization was deliberately founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday to honor the Great Emancipator

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

