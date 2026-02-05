Thursday Headlines: February 5, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026:
TOP HEADLINES:
Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest
'A precious dream': Bozeman's Iconic Baxter to reopen as boutique hotel
New Butte supportive housing project designed to prevent homelessness
From Social Media to Headlines — Why Detecting AI News Is Getting Harder
CDL training in Butte emphasizes road safety
Daren Abbey sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing Dustin Kjersem near Big Sky
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Notable Historical Events for February 5th
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 2 BC - Caesar Augustus was granted the title "Pater Patriae" (Father of the Fatherland) by the Roman Senate
- 756 - An Lushan proclaimed himself Emperor of China, founding the short-lived Yan dynasty during a major rebellion
- 1594 - Henry IV of France (Henry of Navarre) converted from Protestantism to Catholicism at Tours, famously saying, "Paris is well worth a Mass."
17th-19th Centuries
- 1777 - Georgia became the first U.S. state to abolish primogeniture and entail inheritance practices, promoting more democratic land distribution
- 1859 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza was elected as prince of both Moldavia and Wallachia, creating the foundation for modern Romania
- 1869 - The "Welcome Stranger," the largest alluvial gold nugget in history, was discovered in Victoria, Australia
- 1885 - King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo as his personal possession, beginning a dark chapter in colonial history
20th Century & Modern Era
- 1901 - J.P. Morgan incorporated U.S. Steel, creating the world's first billion-dollar corporation
- 1917 - Mexico adopted its current constitution, establishing the separation of powers
- 1919 - Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D.W. Griffith founded United Artists Corporation
- 1971 - Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell landed on the Moon
- 2019 - Pope Francis became the first Pope to visit and perform mass in the Arabian Peninsula during his visit to Abu Dhabi
Famous Births
Political & Military Leaders
- 1788 - Sir Robert Peel, British Prime Minister who founded the modern police force (the "Bobbies")
- 1800 - Millard Fillmore, 13th President of the United States
- 1840 - Hiram Maxim, inventor of the Maxim machine gun
Entertainment & Sports
- 1985 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner
- 1948 - Christopher Guest, acclaimed actor and director ("This Is Spinal Tap")
- 1946 - Charlotte Rampling, acclaimed English actress
Science & Innovation
- 1914 - Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, Nobel Prize-winning physiologist who helped explain nerve impulses
- 1943 - Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and pioneer of the video game industry
Notable Deaths
Historical Figures
- 1661 - The Shunzhi Emperor of China, second emperor of the Qing dynasty
- 1881 - Thomas Carlyle, influential Scottish philosopher and historian
- 1993 - Joseph L. Mankiewicz, legendary Hollywood director ("All About Eve," "Cleopatra")
Recent Notable Passings
- 2016 - Maurice White, founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire
- 2019 - Albert Finney, acclaimed British actor ("Tom Jones," "Murder on the Orient Express")
Cultural & Social Milestones
- 1870 - The U.S. ratified the 15th Amendment, prohibiting the denial of voting rights based on race
- 1922 - The Royal Observatory at Greenwich began broadcasting the famous "BBC pips" time signals
- 1994 - Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of assassinating civil rights leader Medgar Evers (31 years after the crime)
- 2004 - Mark Zuckerberg launched "The Facebook" from his Harvard University dorm room
Interesting Tidbits
- February 5th is the 36th day of the year, with 329 days remaining (330 in leap years)
- People born on this date are Aquarians, sharing the zodiac sign with famous innovators and revolutionaries
