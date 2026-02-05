Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thursday Headlines: February 5, 2026

Here's a look at your weather, top headlines and more for today
Poster image (90).jpg
MTN NEWS
Poster image (90).jpg
Posted

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: Feb. 5, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest

Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest

'A precious dream': Bozeman's Iconic Baxter to reopen as boutique hotel

Iconic Baxter building in Bozeman to reopen as boutique hotel after 40+ years

New Butte supportive housing project designed to prevent homelessness

Butte's $2.5 million supportive housing project aims to end chronic homelessness

From Social Media to Headlines — Why Detecting AI News Is Getting Harder

How to spot AI-generated news as artificial intelligence becomes harder to detect

CDL training in Butte emphasizes road safety

Montana CDL training program emphasizes safety after recent truck accidents

Daren Abbey sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing Dustin Kjersem near Big Sky

Daren Abbey sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing camper near Big Sky

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable Historical Events for February 5th

Ancient & Medieval Times

  • 2 BC - Caesar Augustus was granted the title "Pater Patriae" (Father of the Fatherland) by the Roman Senate
  • 756 - An Lushan proclaimed himself Emperor of China, founding the short-lived Yan dynasty during a major rebellion
  • 1594 - Henry IV of France (Henry of Navarre) converted from Protestantism to Catholicism at Tours, famously saying, "Paris is well worth a Mass."

17th-19th Centuries

  • 1777 - Georgia became the first U.S. state to abolish primogeniture and entail inheritance practices, promoting more democratic land distribution
  • 1859 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza was elected as prince of both Moldavia and Wallachia, creating the foundation for modern Romania
  • 1869 - The "Welcome Stranger," the largest alluvial gold nugget in history, was discovered in Victoria, Australia
  • 1885 - King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo as his personal possession, beginning a dark chapter in colonial history

20th Century & Modern Era

  • 1901 - J.P. Morgan incorporated U.S. Steel, creating the world's first billion-dollar corporation
  • 1917 - Mexico adopted its current constitution, establishing the separation of powers
  • 1919 - Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D.W. Griffith founded United Artists Corporation
  • 1971 - Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell landed on the Moon
  • 2019 - Pope Francis became the first Pope to visit and perform mass in the Arabian Peninsula during his visit to Abu Dhabi

Famous Births

Political & Military Leaders

  • 1788 - Sir Robert Peel, British Prime Minister who founded the modern police force (the "Bobbies")
  • 1800 - Millard Fillmore, 13th President of the United States
  • 1840 - Hiram Maxim, inventor of the Maxim machine gun

Entertainment & Sports

  • 1985 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner
  • 1948 - Christopher Guest, acclaimed actor and director ("This Is Spinal Tap")
  • 1946 - Charlotte Rampling, acclaimed English actress

Science & Innovation

  • 1914 - Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, Nobel Prize-winning physiologist who helped explain nerve impulses
  • 1943 - Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and pioneer of the video game industry

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

  • 1661 - The Shunzhi Emperor of China, second emperor of the Qing dynasty
  • 1881 - Thomas Carlyle, influential Scottish philosopher and historian
  • 1993 - Joseph L. Mankiewicz, legendary Hollywood director ("All About Eve," "Cleopatra")

Recent Notable Passings

  • 2016 - Maurice White, founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire
  • 2019 - Albert Finney, acclaimed British actor ("Tom Jones," "Murder on the Orient Express")

Cultural & Social Milestones

  • 1870 - The U.S. ratified the 15th Amendment, prohibiting the denial of voting rights based on race
  • 1922 - The Royal Observatory at Greenwich began broadcasting the famous "BBC pips" time signals
  • 1994 - Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of assassinating civil rights leader Medgar Evers (31 years after the crime)
  • 2004 - Mark Zuckerberg launched "The Facebook" from his Harvard University dorm room

Interesting Tidbits

  • February 5th is the 36th day of the year, with 329 days remaining (330 in leap years)
  • People born on this date are Aquarians, sharing the zodiac sign with famous innovators and revolutionaries

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Local News
Thursday Headlines: February 5, 2026
MTN News
Local News
Bozeman's Iconic Baxter to re-open as boutique hotel
Esha Walia
Montana Politics
Gianforte wants more Montana chapters of organization founded by Charlie Kirk
Jonathon Ambarian
Local News
Gallatin County commissioner Scott MacFarlane resigns
Gabrielle Cleveland
Crime & Courts
Daren Abbey sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing camper near Big Sky
Meghan Elaine
Montana News
Famed Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files
Keila Szpaller - Daily Montanan

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader