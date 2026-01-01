Thursday Headlines: Happy New Year 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Mountain snow Thursday night

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana confirms second brucellosis case of 2025 in Gallatin County herd

Montana confirms second brucellosis case of 2025 in Gallatin County herd

Montana Supreme Court issues ruling on AG Knudsen complaint

Montana Supreme Court issues ruling on AG Knudsen complaint

Butte police and fire departments reflect on busy 2025 with thousands of calls

Butte police and fire departments reflect on busy 2025 with thousands of calls

Our biggest stories from 2025

Our biggest stories from 2025

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for January 1st

Ancient & Medieval Times

404 CE - Saint Telemachus attempts to stop a gladiatorial fight in Rome and is stoned to death by the crowd, leading Emperor Honorius to ban gladiatorial fights

45 BCE - The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Republic, establishing January 1 as New Year's Day

1259 - Michael VIII Palaiologos is proclaimed co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire

1500 - Portuguese explorers discover the present-day location of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

American History & Politics

1776 - General George Washington hoists the first American flag (the Grand Union Flag) at Prospect Hill

1781 - 1,500 soldiers under General Anthony Wayne's command rebel at the Continental Army's winter camp in the Pennsylvania Mutiny

1808 - The United States prohibits the importation of slaves

1863 - Abraham Lincoln signs the Emancipation Proclamation

1892 - Ellis Island begins processing immigrants

World Events

1804 - Haiti declares independence from France, becoming the first Black-led republic and second independent nation in the Americas after the United States

1901 - The Commonwealth of Australia is established; six British colonies unite to form the federation

1959 - Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba

1995 - The Draupner wave, an 85-foot-high rogue wave, hits the Draupner oil platform off Norway - the first scientifically measured "freak wave"

Cultural & Scientific Milestones

1915 - D.W. Griffith's "The Birth of a Nation" (originally "The Clansman") premieres in California

1902 - The first Rose Bowl game is played: Michigan defeats Stanford 49-0

1983 - The ARPANET officially adopts TCP/IP protocol, effectively creating the modern Internet

1999 - The Euro currency is introduced in 11 European Union countries

Notable Births

Literary Figures

1735 - Paul Revere, American silversmith and patriot

1863 - Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games

1895 - J. Edgar Hoover, first Director of the FBI

1919 - J.D. Salinger, author of "The Catcher in the Rye"

Entertainment & Arts

1864 - Alfred Stieglitz, influential American photographer

1958 - Grandmaster Flash, pioneering DJ and rapper

Political & Historical Figures

1924 - Francisco Macías Nguema, first President of Equatorial Guinea

1927 - Vernon Jordan Jr., American civil rights leader

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

404 - Saint Telemachus, Christian monk and martyr who died trying to stop gladiatorial combat

1515 - Louis XII of France

1782 - Johann Christian Bach, German composer (son of J.S. Bach)

Modern Era

1953 - Hank Williams, legendary country music singer-songwriter

1972 - Maurice Chevalier, French actor and singer

1995 - Eugene Wigner, Hungarian-American physicist and Nobel laureate

2010 - J.D. Salinger, reclusive American author

Unique January 1st Facts

New Year's Day is also known as "National Hangover Day" in some cultures

January 1st is celebrated as Z Day (the last letter of the alphabet, symbolizing the end and new beginning)

The Gregorian calendar (which we use today) officially established January 1st as New Year's Day in 1582, replacing the Julian calendar

Television detector vans began operations in the UK in 1953 to track down unlicensed TV users

The European Economic Community (precursor to the EU) came into effect on January 1, 1958

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

