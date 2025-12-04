Thursday Headlines: Huffine Development, Butte clothing drive, Renter legal help

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday forecast: Dec. 4, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

One of Bozeman's largest master-planned developments takes shape on Huffine Lane

Volunteers prepare thousands of items for Butte's holiday clothing drive at Plaza Mall

Bozeman becomes first Montana city to guarantee legal defense for renters facing eviction

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Events that happened on December 4th

1533 — The three‑year‑old Ivan IV (later “Ivan the Terrible”) is proclaimed Grand Prince of Moscow.

1783 — George Washington bids farewell to his officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York City before resigning his commission.

1829 — British authorities outlaw the practice of suttee (sati) in India.

1918 — U.S. President Woodrow Wilson departs for the Versailles peace conference in Europe.

1969 — Chicago police and FBI agents raid an apartment, killing Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark.

1971 — McGurk’s Bar bombing in Belfast kills 15 and wounds many — one of the deadliest single incidents in the Troubles.

1977 — Jean‑Bédel Bokassa crowns himself Emperor of the Central African Empire in an extravagantly staged ceremony.

1980 — Led Zeppelin announce they are disbanding following drummer John Bonham’s death earlier that year.

2018 — The first reported successful birth after a uterus transplant from a deceased donor is announced (São Paulo).

Observance: In India, December 4 is celebrated as Indian Navy Day (commemorating Operation Trident, 1971).

Notable births

1875 — Rainer Maria Rilke, influential Austro‑German poet.

1892 — Francisco Franco, Spanish general and later dictator of Spain.

1912 — Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, U.S. Marine Corps fighter ace (VMF‑214).

1919 — Inder Kumar Gujral, Indian politician and former prime minister.

1966 — Fred Armisen, comedian and actor (SNL, Portlandia).

1969 — Shawn “Jay‑Z” Carter, rapper, entrepreneur and music executive.

Notable deaths

1952 — Karen Horney, German‑American psychoanalyst and theorist.

1967 — Bert Lahr, American actor best known as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz.

1969 — Fred Hampton and Mark Clark, Black Panther members killed during the Chicago raid.

1975 — Hannah Arendt, political theorist and philosopher (died Dec. 4, 1975).

1976 — Benjamin Britten, English composer (died Dec. 4, 1976).

1993 — Frank Zappa, American composer, guitarist and bandleader (died Dec. 4, 1993).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

