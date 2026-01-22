Thursday Headlines: Jan. 22, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026:

Thursday morning forecast: Jan. 22, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Belgrade middle schoolers face assault charges after park attack

Six-Hour Inquest Rules Deadly Force Justified in Bozeman Grocery Store Parking Lot Shooting

Warm Montana winter creates dangerous ice conditions after animal dies at Hyalite Reservoir

Gallatin Ice begins $15M expansion to create premier Montana hockey venue by 2027

New billboards warn Highway 191 drivers about elk crossings in high-collision area

Butte's Snoflinga winter festival continues despite warm weather and lack of snow

After nearly 7 years leading Yellowstone through unprecedented challenges, Sholly is considering his future with park

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for January 22nd:

1973 - Roe v. Wade Decision: The U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark decision legalizing most abortions, with Justice Harry Blackmun authoring the majority opinion.

1905 - Bloody Sunday in Russia: Russian workers marching peacefully on St. Petersburg were fired upon by Russian troops, resulting in up to 234 deaths, 800 casualties, and 6,831 arrests. This event helped spark the 1905 Russian Revolution.

1901 - Death of Queen Victoria: Britain's longest-reigning monarch at the time died, ending the Victorian era after 63 years on the throne. Edward VII was immediately proclaimed King.

1943 - World War II Pacific Theater: Japanese resistance in Papua, New Guinea, ceased, securing an important Allied base at Port Moresby.

1517 - Battle of Ridaniya: The Ottoman Empire under Selim I defeated the Mamluk Sultanate and captured Egypt, significantly expanding Ottoman control.

Notable Births

1788 - Lord Byron (George Gordon): The famous Romantic poet was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. He became one of the leading figures of the Romantic movement.

1904 - George Balanchine: The influential ballet choreographer was born in St. Petersburg, Russia. He would later co-found the New York City Ballet.

1898 - Sergei Eisenstein: The revolutionary Soviet film director known for "Battleship Potemkin" and pioneering montage techniques.

1946 - Malcolm McLaren: British rock impresario and manager of the Sex Pistols, who helped birth punk culture.

1931 - Sam Cooke: Legendary soul singer often called the "King of Soul."

1561 - Francis Bacon: English statesman, philosopher, and scientist born at York House, London.

Notable Deaths

1901 - Queen Victoria: Britain's iconic monarch died at age 81, ending an era.

1930 - Stephen Mather: American businessman and conservationist who co-founded the Thorkildsen-Mather Borax Company.

1987 - R. Budd Dwyer: Pennsylvania politician who shocked the world by committing suicide during a live television press conference.

Weather Record

1943 - Spearfish Temperature Phenomenon: The fastest temperature change in recorded history occurred in Spearfish, South Dakota, where temperatures rose from -4°F to 45°F in just two minutes!

