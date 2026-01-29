Thursday Headlines: January 29, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: Jan. 29, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Gallatin County sheriff clarifies traffic stop amid ICE speculation

Gallatin County sheriff clarifies traffic stop amid ICE speculation on social media

EPA delays Butte lead cleanup another 5 months amid policy changes

EPA delays Butte lead cleanup another 5 months amid policy changes

Bozeman manufacturing company to add 50 new jobs with $18.5M expansion

Bozeman manufacturing company to add 50 jobs with $18.5 million expansion

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts, events, notable births, and deaths for January 29th:

Events

1845: Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" is published for the first time in the New York Evening Mirror .

. 1861: Kansas is admitted to the Union as the 34th U.S. state.

1886: Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.

1924: The first ice cream cone rolling machine is patented by Carl R. Taylor of Cleveland, Ohio.

1936: The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced: Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson, and Walter Johnson.

2002: In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush described "regimes that sponsor terror" as an "Axis of evil," which included Iraq, Iran, and North Korea.

Births

1737: Thomas Paine, English-born American political activist, philosopher, and author of "Common Sense."

1843: William McKinley, 25th President of the United States.

1880: W.C. Fields, American comedian and actor.

1945: Tom Selleck, American actor known for his role in "Magnum, P.I."

1954: Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist.

1960: Greg Louganis, American Olympic diver.

Deaths

1820: King George III of the United Kingdom.

1963: Robert Frost, American poet.

1980: Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and comedian.

2015: Colleen McCullough, Australian author of "The Thorn Birds."

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.