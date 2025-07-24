Thursday Headlines: July 24, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern leaving us with clear skies and warm temperatures for southwest Montana on your Thursday.Winds are expected to remain light and varied as highs build back to the middle 80s for today.

Clear skies and warmer for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

From 300 campers to 22: Bozeman's move to address urban camping

Neighbors Worry About Density and Design in Bozeman’s Fowler Lane Housing Project

Concerns Grow in Butte Over Urban Camping; New Policies Under Review

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here’s a list of historical events and notable birthdays and deaths that occurred on July 24:

Historical Events:

1847: Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, which is now part of Utah. 1862: Ulysses S. Grant was appointed as the commander of the District of West Tennessee during the American Civil War. 1911: American explorer Hiram Bingham rediscovered the Incan city of Machu Picchu in Peru. 1969: Apollo 11, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins, returned safely to Earth after the first manned moon landing. 1998: The first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (titled "Philosopher's Stone" in the UK), was published in the United States. 2003: The last Volkswagen Beetle produced in Mexico rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of an era for the iconic car.

Notable Birthdays:

1783: Alexander Bain, Scottish philosopher and psychologist. 1897: John M. Browning, American firearms designer. 1923: Earl Lloyd, American professional basketball player and the first African American to play in the NBA. 1941: Aldous Huxley, English writer and philosopher, known for his novel "Brave New World." 1948: Bob McGrath, American singer and actor, known for his role in "Sesame Street." 1963: Rosie O'Donnell, American comedian, actress, and television personality. 1979: Jennifer Lopez, American singer, actress, and producer. 1983: Anna Paquin, Canadian actress and producer, known for her role in "True Blood" and "The Piano." 1985: Lindsay Lohan, American actress and singer.

Notable Deaths:



1909: Geronimo, a prominent leader of the Apache, known for his resistance against Mexico and Texas for their expansion into Apache tribal lands. 1952: Harlan F. Stone, the 12th Chief Justice of the United States, serving from 1941 until his death. 1974: Jacqueline Susann, American author best known for her novel "Valley of the Dolls." 2004: Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor known for his work in film, theater, and symphonic music. 2007: Syd Barrett, English musician and founding member of the band Pink Floyd. 2008: Susan McDougal, an American figure who gained national attention during the Whitewater controversy related to Bill and Hillary Clinton. 2012: Ravi Shankar, an Indian sitar virtuoso and composer known for popularizing Indian classical music in the Western world. 2021: Chick Corea, renowned American jazz pianist and keyboardist.

