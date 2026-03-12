Thursday Headlines: March 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, March 12, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Extreme Winds Across Montana Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

A Bozeman man who spent 20+ years as a Secret Service agent is now helping Americans escape conflict zones

Bozeman security expert helps Americans escape conflict zones abroad

Mustang who wows St. Patrick's Day parade crowds rehabbing after stepping on a nail on trail ride

Mustang who wows St. Patrick's Day parade crowds rehabbing after stepping on a nail on trail ride

Inside Big Sky Resort's snow bar built at 9,000 feet

Inside Big Sky Resort's snow bar built at 9,000 feet

Four Democrats debate Montana's 1st Congressional District seat left open by Zinke's exit

Four Democrats debate Montana's 1st Congressional District seat left open by Zinke's exit

THAT’S INTERESTING:

A Pinch of Defiance: The Story Behind Gandhi's Salt March (March 12th)

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world." — Mahatma Gandhi

By early 1930, Mohandas Gandhi — already a revered figure in India's independence movement — was looking for a unifying cause. He needed something that transcended caste, class, and religious lines. Salt, he reasoned, was the answer. Every Indian — whether Hindu or Muslim, farmer or merchant, man or woman — paid the salt tax and felt its sting.

On March 2, 1930, Gandhi sent a bold letter to British Viceroy Lord Irwin, laying out eleven demands, including the repeal of the salt tax. He closed with a warning and a vision:

"My ambition is no less than to convert the British people through nonviolence and thus make them see the wrong they have done to India."Irwin offered no formal response. Gandhi took that silence as his answer.

At dawn on March 12, 1930, a 61-year-old Gandhi — slight in frame, dressed in simple white cloth, carrying only a bamboo walking staff — set out from his ashram at Sabarmati, near Ahmedabad, with just 79 followers. What began as a small group would grow into a movement of millions.

For 24 days, Gandhi and his growing caravan walked through the villages of Gujarat, covering roughly 240–241 miles. At each stop, Gandhi spoke to crowds, urged local officials to resign from British posts, encouraged the boycott of foreign cloth, and preached the power of nonviolent resistance — satyagraha, meaning "truth-force" or "soul-force."

The British reacted with force. In the weeks that followed, they arrested over 60,000 people, including Gandhi himself, who was taken in the early hours of May 5, 1930.

Time Magazine named Gandhi its "Man of the Year" for 1930. International opinion began shifting — not just toward sympathy for India, but toward questioning the legitimacy of British colonial rule altogether.

In March 1931, Gandhi was released from prison and entered negotiations with Viceroy Lord Irwin. The resulting Gandhi-Irwin Pact ended the satyagraha in exchange for the release of thousands of political prisoners. Though the British largely maintained their salt monopoly, Indians living along the coasts were granted the right to collect salt from the sea — a symbolic and practical victory.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

