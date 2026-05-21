Thursday Headlines: May 21, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, May 21, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wet and snowy start to your Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

A look into malware attack, budget deficit at Belgrade School district

A look into the malware attack, budget deficit at Belgrade School District

Mai Wah Society raises concerns over proposed carwash in Butte's Chinatown district

Mai Wah Society raises concerns over proposed carwash in Butte's Chinatown district

Updates to same-day voting registration in Montana

Updates to same day voting registration in Montana

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

