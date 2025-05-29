Thursday Headlines, May 29, 2025: Urban deer, Bozeman town hall and true crime class

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 5, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Deer Woes in Anaconda - City Weighs Non-Lethal Methods to Address Urban Wildlife

Anaconda's wildlife task force votes against culling deer, opting instead for non-lethal measures to manage the growing urban deer population. Residents have mixed reactions.

WATCH: Bozeman Scientist Hosts Town Hall to Tackle Impact of Federal Policy Changes

A Bozeman scientist is organizing a non-partisan town hall to discuss the local impact of recent federal policy changes, including research funding cuts and their effect on weather forecasting and public safety.

WATCH: Butte High Students Captivated by Prosecutor's Real-Life Crime Case

A local attorney shares her experience working on a high-profile crime case with Butte High School seniors, inspiring them to consider diverse career paths in law and government.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable historical events that took place on May 29th:

1453 - Constantinople falls to the Ottoman Empire, marking the end of the Byzantine Empire.

1660 - King Charles II returns to London, beginning the English Restoration.

1848 - Wisconsin becomes the 30th U.S. state.

1913 - Igor Stravinsky's ballet "The Rite of Spring" premieres in Paris, causing a riot.

1917 - The Silent Parade, a major African-American protest against racial violence, takes place in New York City.

1919 - The Treaty of Versailles is signed, marking the official end of World War I.

1953 - Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

1985 - Fifty-six people die in a fire at a soccer stadium in Bradford, England.

2004 - The World War II Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

