Thursday Headlines: Northern lights, Town Pump donation, Pony Cheese

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Gallatin High School parking shortage forces students onto residential streets, sparking safety concerns
Northern lights dazzle Montana viewers as rare geomagnetic storm creates spectacular display
Food donations pour into Butte Emergency Food Bank after county declares emergency
Pony farmer connects rural communities to local food through handmade cheese
Can the Griz food drive enters 26th year as MSU and UM compete to fight hunger
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Events on November 13
Major Historical Events:
- 1002 - English King Æthelred II orders the killing of all Danes in England (St. Brice's Day Massacre)
- 1789 - Benjamin Franklin writes his famous quote: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes" in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy
- 1841 - James Braid first witnesses a demonstration of animal magnetism, leading to his study of what he eventually calls hypnosis
- 1861 - President Abraham Lincoln pays a late-night visit to General George McClellan, who retires to his chambers before speaking with the president—a famous example of McClellan's disregard for presidential authority
- 1942 - USS Juneau is sunk during the Battle of Guadalcanal, killing the five "Fighting Sullivan Brothers"—the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II
- 1969 - Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic "March Against Death"
- 1974 - The DeFeo family murders occur in Amityville, Long Island, later inspiring decades of horror storytelling
- 1985 - Devastating lahar from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano buries the town of Armero, Colombia, killing more than 23,000 people—one of the worst volcanic disasters in modern history
- 1994 - Sweden votes to join the European Union via referendum
- 2001 - Northern Alliance captures Kabul, Afghanistan, following the U.S.-led invasion after 9/11
- 2009 - NASA reports evidence of at least 98.4 liters (26 gallons) of water discovered after crashing a satellite onto the Moon's surface
- 2020 - Kim Ng becomes the first woman and first person of East Asian descent to be named General Manager of a Major League Baseball team (Miami Marlins)
Arts & Culture:
- 1927 - Holland Tunnel opens between New York and New Jersey
- 1965 - The Beatles complete recording of their "Rubber Soul" album
- 2014 - World's shortest man (Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 54.6 cm) meets world's tallest man (Sultan Kösen, 251 cm) in London for Guinness World Records Day
Notable Births on November 13
Historical Figures:
- 1831 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist famous for Maxwell's equations in electromagnetism
- 1856 - Louis Brandeis, American jurist and first Jewish U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1916-1939)
- 1838 - Edwin Booth, renowned American actor and brother of John Wilkes Booth
Political Leaders:
- 1920 - George Shultz, American statesman and Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan
Notable Deaths on November 13
Historical Figures:
- 1770 - George Grenville, English politician whose taxation policies on American colonies helped spark the American Revolution
- 1868 - Gioachino Rossini, Italian composer famous for operas including "The Barber of Seville"
- 1903 - Camille Pissarro, French Impressionist painter and printmaker
- 1849 - William Etty, English academic history painter
Modern Era:
- 1974 - Karen Silkwood, American labor union activist who died in a car crash while investigating safety issues at a nuclear plant (suspected foul play)
- 1973 - Lila Lee, American actress from early 20th-century cinema
Special Observances
November 13 is celebrated as:
- World Kindness Day - promoting kindness, compassion, and goodwill
- Father's Day in Finland
- Indian Pudding Day (culinary celebration)
November 13 marks the 317th day of the year (318th in leap years), with 48 days remaining until the end of the year.
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.