Thursday Headlines: Wings up at WYS, $20M EPA letter, MSU Job worries and Butte's water supply

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, June 5, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Slightly warmer temperatures for your Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm for the late afternoon.

Slightly warmer and a few showers

TOP HEADLINES:

Yellowstone Airport holds ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new airport terminal

Yellowstone Airport holds ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new airport terminal

Disheartened but Determined: Butte-Silver Bow County Appeals for Canceled $20M Rec Center Grant

Butte-Silver Bow County appeals $20M grant cancellation for a new rec center, emphasizing its community importance and the ongoing fight for funding.

MSU Employees Face Return to Campus as Remote Work Ends, Sparking Concern and Mistrust

MSU Employees Face Return to Campus as Remote Work Ends, Sparking Concern and Mistrust

Butte's Forest Cleanup Project Aims to Protect Drinking Water Supply from Wildfire Risks

Butte's Forest Cleanup Project Aims to Protect Drinking Water Supply from Wildfire Risks

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting factoids about June 5:

D-Day: June 5 is the day before D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II in 1944. This day is often remembered for the preparations that took place before the historic military operation commenced on June 6. World Environment Day: June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day, established by the United Nations in 1972 to promote awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Each year has a specific theme related to environmental issues. Historical Events: Several significant events in history occurred on this date, including: In 1849, the first public demonstration of an early form of the safety elevator was conducted.

In 1967, the Six-Day War began between Israel and several Arab nations.

In 2004, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan passed away on this date. Famous Birthdays: Notable people born on June 5 include: 1819: Admiral David Farragut - The first U.S. Navy admiral and known for his quote, "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!"

1946: Tony Curtis - An American actor known for his roles in films such as "Some Like It Hot."

1970: Mark Wahlberg - An American actor, musician, and producer known for films like "The Departed" and "Transformers." Fun Holidays: June 5 is also recognized for quirky and fun observances, including "National Doughnut Day" in some regions (though officially celebrated the first Friday of June) and "World Environment Day," encouraging actions to protect our planet.

Science Milestones: On June 5, 1930, the first successful test flight of a flying boat, the "Savoia-Marchetti S.55," took place in Italy.

