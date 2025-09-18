Today's Highlights: September, 18, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, September 18, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Full sunshine and warmer temperatures for your Thursday as highs top out in the middle 70s for the afternoon.

Warmer sunshine for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Big-name brands such as Wingstop add to Bozeman's growing list of new arrivals

Gallatin Attorney's Office holds coroner's inquest for inmate death in 2021

Spooky prices: tariffs push up cost of seasonal Halloween goods

Tails to Adoption - EP 2: Lagertha has found her forever home!

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 18:

1797 – George Washington laid the first cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opened.

1851 – The first edition of The New-York Daily Times (later The New York Times) was published.

2003 – Hurricane Isabel struck the North Carolina coast, causing nearly 40 deaths and $4 billion in damages.

2014 – Scotland voted 55% to remain in the United Kingdom in a historic independence referendum

Notable birthdays:

1733 – George Read, signer of the Declaration of Independence.

1961 – James Gandolfini, Emmy-winning actor (The Sopranos).

1968 – Jada Pinkett Smith, actress and producer (Set It Off, Girls Trip).

1975 – Jason Sudeikis, actor and comedian (Ted Lasso).

1980 – Patrick Schwarzenegger, actor and entrepreneur

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

