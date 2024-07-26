Tongue River campground evacuated because of 6,000-acre fire near Sheridan

The Badger Creek fire in Wyoming has presented a potential threat to Tongue River Reservoir State Park and that led to some evacuation orders early Thursday morning.

The evacuation at the campground started at 4 a.m. for an estimated 70 campsites.

“It was still dark when we were going through,” said Raymond Schell, the park’s recreation manager. “And we could see a glow to the south of us. The smoke was blowing right towards us from the fire, so there was a thick smoke.”

Schell said Park the evacuations went fairly smoothly.

“They understood the seriousness of the situation and were able to get out,” said Schell.

The evacuations took until around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to complete.

“Some were able to get going right away and left right away,” Schell said. “Other ones that needed a little more time because they've got boats and they've got gear laying around the campsite and tents and things. And so it took a little bit longer.”

The incident command of the fire determined it would be best to evacuate the campground as the flames spread quickly.

“The fire was burning from the south to the north at a high rate of speed,” said Chief Josh McKinley, Clearmont Fire District. “We had high winds, high temperatures, low humidity. We had probably 40 foot flame lengths just laying on the ground”

No one was injured and seven outbuildings were lost.

“We were able to save every primary structure that was threatened,” McKinley said. “All the animals got out thanks to all the neighbors that were willing to pitch in and help.”

McKinley says crews have made progress on the Wyoming side of the fire, but it has burned a total of 6,000 acres.

“They were able to hold it at the lower Prairie Dog County road for a good amount of time,” McKinley said. “But it did end up jumping the line and moving its way up into Montana.”

No one is allowed back in the park.

And Fish, Wildlife & Parks says it is considering a closure.

“Closing the park is in discussion because we're in a mandatory evacuation,” Schell said. “We are asking everyone or insisting everyone stay away from the park at this time. So no recreating. No putting boats on the water. No day use. No camping at this point. We're all but officially closed basically.”

But he says the fire has dissipated.

“We're still seeing some smoke,” Schell said. “It's better than it was this morning. Afternoons usually seem to do a little better, but air quality is still not the best.”

“It's still active,” McKinley said. “It is contained for the most part. We do have a line around it tonight. They're gonna monitor it. We'll be back out there in the morning and we will continue with mop up operations as long as everything holds tonight.”

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Sheridan County Road and Bridge, along with fire departments from Ranchester, Dayton, Goose Valey and other surrounding districts all responded to the fire.