Top Headlines: Aug. 5, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, August 5, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Skies are expected to be mainly sunny for today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a light haze move in from wildfires in Idaho Tuesday afternoon which could have some minor impacts on air quality in SW and Central Montana.
TOP HEADLINES:
Witness Details Chaos of Anaconda Shooting and Police Pursuit
Bozeman nonprofit offers sober living homes as recovery option amid rising substance use
From Tragedy to Teamwork: Anaconda Shooting Prompts Mutual Aid Among Law Enforcement
From Incarceration to Recovery: Thomas Fury's Journey in Gallatin Valley's Sober Living Program
Meet Blackjack: the mechanical horse making horsemanship more accessible
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some interesting historical facts and notable births for August 5th:
Historical Facts:
- 1305: William Wallace, the Scottish knight and leader during the Wars of Scottish Independence, was executed on this date. His death became a symbol of the Scottish struggle for independence and was later depicted in the film "Braveheart."
- 1861: The United States instituted the first income tax under President Abraham Lincoln to help pay for the Civil War. The tax was set at 3% on income over $800.
- 1944: The Battle of Guam in World War II officially ended with the liberation of the island from Japanese forces by American troops.
- 1962: Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home in Los Angeles. Her death was ruled a probable suicide and shocked the world, given her status as one of the most famous actresses of the time.
- 1981: President Ronald Reagan fired over 11,000 air traffic controllers who were striking for better working conditions, leading to a significant shift in labor relations in the U.S.
Notable Births:
- 1884: Lillian Gish – An influential American actress, director, and writer known for her silent film roles and her contribution to the development of cinema.
- 1930: Neil Armstrong – An American astronaut and the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, famously declaring, "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind."
- 1946: Barbara Eden – An American actress best known for her role as Jeannie in the television series "I Dream of Jeannie."
- 1961: Megan McCormick – An American television personality predominantly recognized for her work on the PBS series "Globe Trekker."
- 1981: James Franco – An American actor, filmmaker, and author known for his roles in films like "127 Hours," "The Disaster Artist," and the "Spider-Man" series.
