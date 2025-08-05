Top Headlines: Aug. 5, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Skies are expected to be mainly sunny for today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a light haze move in from wildfires in Idaho Tuesday afternoon which could have some minor impacts on air quality in SW and Central Montana.

Slight haze expected for Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable births for August 5th:

Historical Facts:

1305: William Wallace, the Scottish knight and leader during the Wars of Scottish Independence, was executed on this date. His death became a symbol of the Scottish struggle for independence and was later depicted in the film "Braveheart." 1861: The United States instituted the first income tax under President Abraham Lincoln to help pay for the Civil War. The tax was set at 3% on income over $800. 1944: The Battle of Guam in World War II officially ended with the liberation of the island from Japanese forces by American troops. 1962: Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home in Los Angeles. Her death was ruled a probable suicide and shocked the world, given her status as one of the most famous actresses of the time. 1981: President Ronald Reagan fired over 11,000 air traffic controllers who were striking for better working conditions, leading to a significant shift in labor relations in the U.S.

Notable Births:

1884: Lillian Gish – An influential American actress, director, and writer known for her silent film roles and her contribution to the development of cinema. 1930: Neil Armstrong – An American astronaut and the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, famously declaring, "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." 1946: Barbara Eden – An American actress best known for her role as Jeannie in the television series "I Dream of Jeannie." 1961: Megan McCormick – An American television personality predominantly recognized for her work on the PBS series "Globe Trekker." 1981: James Franco – An American actor, filmmaker, and author known for his roles in films like "127 Hours," "The Disaster Artist," and the "Spider-Man" series.



