Top Headlines: August, 12, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Heat builds into SW Montana this week

TOP HEADLINES:

Anaconda shooting suspect arrested, residents express relief but remain cautious

Anaconda Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Budget constraints lead to Ennis police chief's resignation, community divided on future

Butte's only indoor movie theater closing on August 14 as mall redevelopment begins

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 12th:



1960 - The first Swissair flight crash occurred near the town of Würenlingen, claiming the lives of all 80 people on board. 1898 - The United States and Spain signed the Treaty of Paris, officially ending the Spanish-American War. 1981 - IBM introduced its first personal computer (PC), which went on to revolutionize the computing industry. 2000 - The Russian nuclear submarine K-141 Kursk sank in the Barents Sea, leading to the death of all 118 sailors on board. 1914 - The United Kingdom declared war on Germany in World War I, marking a significant escalation in global conflict.

Notable birthdays:



1881 - George A. Romero, an American filmmaker and author, best known for his influential horror films, particularly "Night of the Living Dead." 1893 - Ernest Borgnine, an American actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Marty" and had a lengthy career in film and television. 1945 - Khaled Hosseini, an Afghan-American novelist and physician best known for his bestselling novel "The Kite Runner." 1953 - Mark Knopfler, a British musician, singer, and songwriter, best known as the lead guitarist and vocalist of the rock band Dire Straits. 1981 - Cara Delevingne, an English model and actress famous for her roles in films such as "Paper Towns" and "Suicide Squad."

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.