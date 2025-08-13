Top Headlines: August, 13, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Isolated morning showers before heat builds in the region allowing highs near 90° for most of the area.

Hot & breezy in SW Montana for Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman Reduces Urban Camping as City Implements New Housing Initiatives

Bozeman Linebackers Embrace Opportunity and Growth as Season Approaches

New Employee Housing Opens in Deer Lodge for MSP Officers This Frida

Ongoing Roadwork and New Business Developments at Cornerstone Plaza

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 13th:



1961 – Berlin Wall Construction Begins: On this day, East Germany began constructing the Berlin Wall, which became a powerful symbol of the Cold War and the division between East and West Berlin. 1942 – The First Successful U.S. Offensive of World War II: U.S. forces launched a successful raid on the French port of Dieppe, during which they faced heavy losses but gained valuable experience that would be used in later operations. 1976 – Reopening of the New York City Subway: After nearly a three-year hiatus due to budget cuts and concerns over crime and safety, the subway resumed its full 24-hour service in New York City. 1980 – Solidarity Movement in Poland: Workers at the Gdańsk Shipyard, led by Lech Wałęsa, established the Solidarity trade union, marking a significant turning point in Eastern European politics and leading to the end of communist rule in Poland. 1846 – The Smithsonian Institution Established: The U.S. Congress established the Smithsonian Institution, named after James Smithson, a British scientist who left his estate to create a "National Museum of Natural History" in the United States.

Notable birthdays:



1899 – Alfred A. Knopf: American publisher and founder of the Knopf Publishing Group, known for publishing a wide range of influential literary works. 1926 – Fidel Castro: Cuban revolutionary and political leader who served as Prime Minister and later President of Cuba. He played a significant role in the Cuban Revolution. 1943 – Dan Fogelberg: American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his soft rock hits in the 1970s and 1980s. 1961 – John Slattery: American actor and director, best known for his role as Roger Sterling on the television series "Mad Men." 1980 – Missy Elliott: Influential American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for her innovative style and contributions to hip-hop and R&B. 1985 – Sebastian Stan: American actor known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

