Top Headlines: August, 19, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

Heat will build back to the low to middle 90s for the region with full sunshine for the afternoon.

Extreme Heat Moves Into SW Montana For Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Wildfires Ravage Madison County Grasslands, McAllister Fire Hits 3,500 Acres

Montana's Block Management Program Opens Millions of Acres to Hunters with Essential Rules

Butte Lifts No Consumption Order on Tap Water, Cautions Those with Health Issues

Paul Brott Leads Bozeman Defense with Focus and Determination

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts for August 19:



1848 - The California Gold Rush Begins: Although gold was discovered in January, it was on this day that the news reached the eastern United States, sparking a massive migration westward. 1909 - The First Motorcycle Police Patrol in the U.S.: The first motorcycle patrol unit was organized in Los Angeles, California, marking a significant development in law enforcement. 1953 - Iran's Operation Ajax: The CIA and British intelligence orchestrated a coup d'état against Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, reinstating the Shah. This event had long-lasting effects on U.S.-Iran relations. 1982 - The First Position of the U.S. "Foul Line" is Established: This was a landmark regulation change in men’s professional bowling, leading to more standardized play. 2016 - The United States and China Sign Climate Change Agreement: The countries formally joined the Paris Agreement, a landmark accord to address climate change.

Notable birthdays:



1883 - Coco Chanel: The French fashion designer and businesswoman is famous for her timeless designs, including the Chanel No. 5 perfume and the Chanel suit. 1943 - Bill Clinton: The 42nd President of the United States, serving from 1993 to 2001, known for his economic policies and commitment to expanding educational opportunities. 1953 - Jonathan Frakes: An American actor and director best known for his role as Commander William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." 1971 - John Stamos: An American actor, musician, and producer celebrated for his role in the television series "Full House." 1973 - Matthew Perry: The American actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit television sitcom "Friends."

