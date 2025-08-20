Top Headlines: August, 20, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Several Red Flag Warnings are in effect in SW Montana as hot and dry weather continues across the region for your Wednesday leaving highs in the 80s and 90s.

Red Flag Warnings With A Few Storms

TOP HEADLINES:

Fatal train collision with pedestrian near three forks sparks discussion on safety measures

Fatal train collision near Three Forks sparks discussion on safety measures

Northwestern Energy merges with Black Hills Corp: What it means for Butte customers and staff

Northwestern Energy merges with Black Hills Corp; What it means for customers

Butte business owner loses $14,000 over water contamination, and still pushes to host fundraiser for special olympics

Mackenzie River Pizza hosts annual Fundraiser as it recovers from water crisis

Bobcats’ special teams gear up with a mix of seasoned pros and eager newcomers

Bobcats’ Special Teams Gear Up with Veteran Leadership and Fresh Talent

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 20:



1940 - The Assassination of Leon Trotsky: On this day, prominent Bolshevik leader and critic of Stalin, Leon Trotsky, was assassinated in Mexico City by an agent of the Soviet Union, marking a significant moment in the history of the Russian Revolution and its aftermath. 1968 - Soviet Invasion of Czechoslovakia: On August 20, 1968, Soviet troops invaded Czechoslovakia in response to the Prague Spring, a period of political liberalization. This event led to a significant crackdown on reforms in the country. 1977 - Voyager 2 Launch: NASA launched Voyager 2 on August 20, 1977, as part of the Voyager program to explore the outer planets. It would go on to provide groundbreaking data about Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. 1991 - State Emergency Committee in the Soviet Union: This day saw the declaration of a state of emergency in the Soviet Union as hardliners attempted a coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which ultimately led to the dissolution of the USSR. 1882 - The First Performance of Tchaikovsky's "The 1812 Overture": This famous orchestral work by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was first performed in 1882 to commemorate the Russian victory over Napoleon.

Notable Birthdays:



1858 - John L. Lewis: An American leader of organized labor who served as president of the United Mine Workers and founded the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO). 1880 - H. L. Mencken: An influential American journalist, essayist, and cultural critic, known for his satirical observations on American life, politics, and culture. 1953 - Joan Allen: An acclaimed American actress known for her roles in films such as "The Crucible," "The Bourne Identity," and "Room," as well as her work in theater. 1970 - Amy Adams: An award-winning American actress recognized for her performances in films like "Enchanted," "Arrival," and "American Hustle." 1980 - Davy Poche: An American professional football player known for playing as a defensive tackle in the NFL. 1988 - Demi Lovato: An American singer, songwriter, and actress known for their powerful vocals and advocacy for mental health awareness.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

