Top Headlines: August, 22, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, August 22, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Much cooler for your Friday with mainly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s for the afternoon as winds pick up out of the east between 10-20 mph. Smoke will linger in our skies.

Cool & sunny but with smoky haze

TOP HEADLINES:

Fire crews adapt strategy as West Fork blaze near West Yellowstone evolves.

Cut off from Big Timber’s water system, Crazy Mountain Ranch has turned to an unexpected source just outside Bozeman, stirring fresh debate in the ongoing dispute.

Crazy Mountain Ranch finds new water source amid Big Timber cutoff

As the fall semester begins, Montana Tech embraces both fresh leadership and a milestone anniversary in Butte’s legacy of higher education.

Montana Tech welcomes new chancellor as campus marks 125 years

As renovations starts to wrap up at the Bozeman city hall, officials talk about safety and efficiency upgrades.

Bozeman City Hall’s transformation nears completion

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 22:

1911 – Mona Lisa Stolen: The famous Leonardo da Vinci painting is taken from the Louvre (recovered in 1913).

1962 – Beatles Drummer Change: Pete Best is replaced by Ringo Starr, finalizing the iconic lineup.

1965 – Baseball Brawl: Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants strikes John Roseboro of the Dodgers with a bat, sparking one of MLB’s most infamous fights.

1986 – Lake Nyos Disaster: A sudden CO₂ gas release in Cameroon kills 1,734 people.

1989 – Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th Strikeout: Baseball legend becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to achieve this milestone.

Notable birthdays:

Honor Blackman (1925) – British actress, played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.

Tori Amos (1963) – American singer-songwriter and pianist.

James Corden (1978) – British comedian, actor, and TV host.

Kristen Wiig (1973) – American comedian, SNL alum and actress.

Dua Lipa (1995) – English-Albanian singer-songwriter and model.

