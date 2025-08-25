Top Headlines: August, 25, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, August 25, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm and sunny with a smoky haze to kick of your week with highs topping out in the 80s.

Warm & hazy to kick off the week

TOP HEADLINES:

MSU kicks off school year with lively Catapalooza celebration

Montana Resources faces class-action lawsuit over nuisance, negligence, trespass claims

Bridger Aerospace battles Montana wildfires with world’s largest private scooper fleet

Montana Western Volleyball eyes new heights after historic 2024 postseason

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for AUGUST 25th:



1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrated his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1825 – Uruguay declared independence from Brazil.

1927 – The Kellogg-Briand Pact, an international agreement to renounce war, was signed by 15 nations in Paris.

1944 – Paris was liberated from Nazi occupation by Allied forces during World War II.

1968 – Arthur Ashe became the first African American man to win the U.S. Open.

1994 – Israel and Jordan signed the Washington Declaration, marking a step toward peace

Notable birthdays:



Sean Connery (1930–2020) – Scottish actor, best known as the original James Bond.

Gene Simmons (1949– ) – Rock musician, co-founder of the band KISS.

Elvis Costello (1954– ) – English singer-songwriter known for his eclectic music style.

Tim Burton (1958– ) – American filmmaker behind Batman, Beetlejuice, and Edward Scissorhands.

Billy Ray Cyrus (1961– ) – American country singer, famous for “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Blake Lively (1987– ) – American actress, known for Gossip Girl.

Alexander Skarsgård (1976– ) – Swedish actor from Big Little Lies and True Blood.

