Top Headlines: August, 26, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Your Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 80s but cooler weather begins to sneak in by Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler weather moving in

TOP HEADLINES:

Bears in Montana enter peak feeding season, increasing risk of human encounters

Part 3 of 3: Dinosaur Discoveries Under the Big Sky

‘If You Give a Child a Book’ campaign returns to support local literacy

State closes entire Big Hole and Jefferson Rivers to fishing; angling industry reels

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for AUGUST 26TH:

1768 – James Cook sets sail on the HMS Endeavour, beginning his first voyage to the Pacific, which led to the first recorded European contact with Australia's east coast.

1789 – France adopts the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, a landmark document of the French Revolution.

1883 – The eruption of Krakatoa in Indonesia peaks, producing massive tsunamis and killing over 36,000 people. The sound was heard up to 3,000 miles away.

1920 – The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is certified, granting American women the right to vote.

1966 – Namibian War of Independence begins against South African rule.

1978 – East German astronaut Sigmund Jähn becomes the first German in space via Soyuz 31 mission.

Notable birthdays:

Mother Teresa (1910) – Catholic nun and missionary, Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Geraldine Ferraro (1935–2011) – U.S. politician, first woman to run for Vice President on a major party ticket.

Chris Pine (1980) – American actor (Star Trek, Wonder Woman).

Macaulay Culkin (1980) – American actor (Home Alone).

Melissa McCarthy (1970) – American actress and comedian (Bridesmaids, Spy).

Thalía (1971) – Mexican singer, actress, and businesswoman known as the "Queen of Latin Pop".

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

