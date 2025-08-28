Top Headlines: August, 28, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, August 28, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Showers continue across the region with highs topping out in the 60s in SW Montana.

Cool and wet pattern continues

TOP HEADLINES:



Butte Catholic school students pray for Minnesota school shooting victims

Butte Catholic school students pray for Minnesota school shooting victims

MSU responds to recent student rape, expands efforts on education and prevention

MSU responds to recent student rape, expands efforts on education and prevention

Bozeman groups clash over ballot initiative linking water conservation to affordable housing requirements

Bozeman groups clash over ballot initiative linking water conservation to affordable housing requirements

Two years in, Montana celebrates Dolly Parton's Imagination Library milestone

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library celebrates two years of state-wide expansion to Montana

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for AUGUST 28:



1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C. 1955 – 14-year-old Emmett Till is murdered in Mississippi, sparking outrage and civil rights activism. 1939 – Nazi-Soviet Pact’s secret protocol revealed, dividing Eastern Europe before WWII. 1859 – Edwin Drake drills the first successful U.S. oil well in Titusville, Pennsylvania. 1609 – Explorer Henry Hudson discovers Delaware Bay during his voyage for the Dutch.



Notable birthdays:



1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German writer and poet (Faust). 1917 – Jack Kirby, legendary comic book artist and Marvel co-creator. 1962 – David Fincher, American film director (Fight Club, The Social Network). 1977 – Thierry Henry, French footballer and World Cup winner. 1986 – Florence Welch, British singer (Florence + the Machine).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.