Top Headlines: August, 29, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, August 29, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman businesses react to high speed chase on Main Street

Bozeman murder suspect, Austin Clowes, seeks bail reduction of $1 million to $300,000

Butte officials weigh possible urban camping ordinance

Housing, food, energy programs at risk in Montana amid budget cuts

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 29:

1958 – The United States Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1966 – The Beatles perform their last commercial concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco.

1991 – The Soviet Communist Party is suspended, ending nearly 75 years of rule in Soviet Russia.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastates the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing over 1,800 deaths.

2018 – Swedish pop group ABBA performs together for the first time in over 30 years.

Notable birthdays:

1936 – John McCain, U.S. senator and presidential candidate.

1938 – Elliott Gould, American actor (M*A*S*H).

1947 – Temple Grandin, American animal behaviorist and autism advocate.

1958 – Michael Jackson, American “King of Pop.”

1983 – Jennifer Hale, prolific Canadian-American voice actress (Mass Effect series).

1986 – Lea Michele, American actress (Glee).

