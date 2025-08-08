Top Headlines: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, August 8, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cooler and breezy for Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies.

Cool and dry heading into the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Palmer in court

DAY 7: Weather and Terrain Complicate Manhunt for Anaconda Shooting Suspect

Manhunt search area expands in Anaconda

Late Night Theft Wave: River Rock Drive Residents Report Missing Items

Herberger's Building Demolition Marks New Development Phase for Butte Plaza Mall

Saddle up and start sliding: Reining in Montana has roots in Wilsall

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 8th:

Historical Facts:

1945 - Atomic Bomb on Nagasaki: On August 8, 1945, the United States dropped the atomic bomb "Fat Man" on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. This contributed to Japan's surrender and the end of World War II. 1974 - Richard Nixon Resigns: President Richard Nixon announced his resignation on this day due to the Watergate scandal, making him the first U.S. president to resign from office. His resignation took effect the following day. 1863 - The Largest Submarine During the Civil War: The USS Housatonic became the first vessel to be sunk by a submarine (the Confederate submersible H.L. Hunley) during the American Civil War. 1963 - The Great Train Robbery: A group of criminals in the UK executed a heist, known as the Great Train Robbery, where they made off with £2.6 million (equivalent to around £53 million today) from a Royal Mail train in a meticulously planned operation. 1942 - Woman's Army Corps Established: The U.S. Congress formally established the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), allowing women to serve in non-combat roles during World War II.

