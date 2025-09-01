Top Headlines: Labor Day, September 1, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 1, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Hot and hazy in southwest Montana for your Labor Day as temperatures top out in the middle and upper 80s.
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte teen’s death in Melrose shooting under investigation
Jail incident leads to Felony charge for former Butte officer
Montana State kicks off season against a top team in the FBS
Montana Tax Law change leaves Bozeman facing budget deficit
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 1st:
- 1939 – World War II begins: Nazi Germany invades Poland, prompting Britain and France to declare war days later.
- 1983 – Korean Air Flight 007 shot down by the Soviet Union after straying into Soviet airspace; all 269 people onboard killed.
- 1923 – Great Kantō earthquake strikes Japan (Tokyo and Yokohama), killing over 140,000 people.
- 1985 – Wreck of the RMS Titanic discovered by Robert Ballard and team in the North Atlantic.
- 1951 – ANZUS Treaty signed between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States for mutual defense.
- 1804 – German astronomer Karl Harding discovers asteroid Juno, the third asteroid ever found.
Notable birthdays:
- 1923 – Rocky Marciano, undefeated American heavyweight boxing champion.
- 1933 – Conway Twitty, American country music singer and songwriter.
- 1950 – Phil McGraw (Dr. Phil), American television personality and psychologist.
- 1971 – Padma Lakshmi, Indian-American author, actress, and TV host (Top Chef).
- 1977 – Ramiele Malubay, Filipino-American singer, American Idol finalist.
- 1996 – Zendaya, American actress and singer (Euphoria, Spider-Man series).
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.