Top Headlines: Monday August 18

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, August 18, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temps are climbing with isolated t-storms roaming the area for Monday afternoon and evening leaving highs in the middle 80s.

Warm with isolated t-storms for Monday

TOP HEADLINES:

King Arthur Park and Mountain Meadows at risk of sale — Residents urged to take action

Montana High School Football Season kicked off midnight on Friday with exciting Bulldogs' energy

Second annual ladies night with the Cats draws over 240 women to Bobcat Stadium

HRDC Addresses community concerns over potential federal budget cuts

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 18:



1920: The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was certified, granting women the right to vote. 1963: Alfred Hitchcock's film "The Birds" premiered in New York City. 1976: The United States launched its first space shuttle, Enterprise, on a test flight. 1991: The Soviet Union attempted a coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, leading to the eventual dissolution of the USSR. 2015: NASA announced that the Kepler Space Telescope had discovered over 1,000 potentially habitable exoplanets.

Notable birthdays:



1856: John W. Wilson, American architect known for his work on significant buildings across the U.S. 1937: Mike Gorman, American television sportscaster, known for his work in Boston sports. 1948: Roman Polanski, Polish-born film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for films like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Pianist." 1953: Connie Chung, American journalist and news anchor, known for her work in broadcast journalism. 1970: Edward Norton, American actor and filmmaker, recognized for his roles in films like "Fight Club" and "American History X." 1980: Patrick M. Smith, American football player and coach.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

