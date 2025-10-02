Top Headlines: October, 2, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, October 2, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures for your Thursday will stay in the 60s with a few showers likely today and tonight.

Scattered showers and mild for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

National Parks open despite shutdown: What visitors need to know

Mental "fitness to proceed" questioned for Anaconda mass shooting suspect

Professors (and MTN’s John Emeigh!) took pies to the face as Montana Tech students raised funds to help a sick classmate

What could a government shutdown look like for Yellowstone National Park?

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for October 2:

1263 — Battle of Largs: Scots defeat Norwegians, helping end Viking influence over the Western Isles.

829 — Theophilos succeeds his father Michael II as Byzantine emperor.

1835 — Battle of Gonzales (Texas): a short fight that marked the start of the Texas Revolution.

1869 — Birth of Mohandas K. Gandhi in Porbandar, India (later known as Mahatma Gandhi).

1948/1949 onward — October 2 became widely observed in India as Gandhi Jayanti (national holiday honoring Gandhi).

2007 — United Nations designates October 2 as the International Day of Non‑Violence in Gandhi’s honor.

Notable birthdays:

1945 — Don McLean, American singer‑songwriter (famous for “American Pie”) (born Oct 2, 1945).

1948 — Donna Karan, American fashion designer (born Oct 2, 1948).

1949 — Annie Leibovitz, American photographer (born Oct 2, 1949).

1950 — Mike Rutherford, English musician (Genesis) (born Oct 2, 1950).

1951 — Sting (Gordon Sumner), English musician and singer‑songwriter (born Oct 2, 1951).

1970 — Kelly Ripa, American TV personality and actress (born Oct 2, 1970).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

