Top Headlines: October, 3, 2025

Watch the latest weather forecast

We are looking at slightly cooler temperatures for Friday with highs in the 60s. Hit and miss showers are likely for the afternoon and evening as colder air presses in for the weekend.

Chilly weekend ahead in SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana's first Rivian electric car dealership opens in Belgrade, spotlighting city's growth

Grocery prices in Bozeman: A Comparison between popular items

From the field to the freezer: Inside Montana's Hunters Against Hunger Program

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for October 3:



1789 — George Washington issued the first presidential Thanksgiving proclamation (dated Oct 3, 1789), designating Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789 as a national day of thanksgiving and prayer.

1863 — President Abraham Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving proclamation (Oct 3, 1863) establishing the last Thursday in November as a national day of Thanksgiving.

1952 — The United Kingdom carried out its first atomic bomb test (Operation Hurricane) off the coast of Western Australia.

1989 — The influential city‑building simulation game SimCity was released for the Macintosh (helped define a whole game genre).

1995 — Jury delivers the not‑guilty verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder trial (widely covered and culturally consequential).

Notable birthdays!



Gwen Stefani (1969) — singer, No Doubt frontwoman and solo artist.

Tessa Thompson (1983) — actor (e.g., Creed, Thor: Love and Thunder).

A$AP Rocky (1988) — rapper and producer.

Seann William Scott (1976) — actor (American Pie).

Noah Schnapp (2004) — actor (Stranger Things).

Al Sharpton (1954) — civil‑rights activist and radio/TV host.

Stevie Ray Vaughan (1954) — influential blues guitarist (born Oct 3).

