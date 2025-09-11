Top Headlines: September, 11, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, September 11, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Pockets of rain and thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain expected.

Areas of rain and thunder for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Sephora, Lululemon and Pandora open at Gallatin Crossing

Charlie Kirk dies after shooting at Utah Valley University

2 students in critical condition after shooting at a high school in Colorado

HRDC opens new homeless shelter called Homeward Point

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 11:

1683 – The Battle of Vienna: Polish King John III Sobieski leads forces to lift the Ottoman siege of Vienna.

1697 – Battle of Zenta, a decisive defeat for the Ottoman Empire in the Great Turkish War.

1941 – Construction begins on The Pentagon in Virginia.

1973 – Military coup in Chile deposes President Salvador Allende; General Augusto Pinochet takes power.

2001 – September 11 terrorist attacks: Al-Qaeda hijackers crash airliners into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000.

Notable birthdays:

1961 – Virginia Madsen, American actress (“Sideways”).

1965 – Moby, American musician and producer.

1971 – Richard Ashcroft, English musician (The Verve).

1977 – Ludacris, American rapper and actor.

1989 – Tyler Hoechlin, American actor (“Teen Wolf,” “Superman & Lois”)

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

