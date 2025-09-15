Top Headlines: September, 15, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 15, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cool for your Monday with highs in the 60s as scattered light rain showers are expected throughout the day.

Cool with scattered rain for Monday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs San Diego

Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs. San Diego

Gallatin County Sheriff's office alerts community of recent Bitcoin phone scams

Gallatin County Sheriff’s office alerts community of recent Bitcoin phone scams

MSU students react to Charlie Kirk's passing

“It’s Just Tragic”: MSU students reflect on Charlie Kirk’s passing

Authorities say 'radicalized' 16-year-old shot students at Colorado high school

Authorities say 'radicalized' 16-year-old shot students at Colorado high school

Anaconda woman brings yoga festival to the Smelter City

Anaconda woman brings yoga festival to the Smelter City

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 15:

1787 – George Washington held a legendary farewell dinner before leaving to sign the U.S. Constitution, consuming vast amounts of Madeira, wine, whiskey, ale, cider, beer, and punch.

1830 – The 1st National Convention for Blacks was held at Bethel Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1892 – First appearance of the fictional character C. Montgomery Burns (The Simpsons universe birthday).

1916 – The British Army used tanks for the first time during the Battle of the Somme in WWI.

1935 – Nazi Germany enacted the Nuremberg Laws, stripping Jews of citizenship.

1997 – The domain Google.com was registered by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Notable birthdays:

Heidi Montag (1986) – American reality TV star (The Hills).

Josh Charles (1971) – American actor (The Good Wife, Dead Poets Society).

Agatha Christie (1890–1976) – British crime novelist, author of Murder on the Orient Express.

Marco Polo (1254–1324) – Venetian merchant and explorer.

Jean Renoir (1894–1979) – Influential French film director

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

