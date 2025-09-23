Top Headlines: September, 23, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be the mainstay for the next few days.

Climbing temps with plenty of sun

Montana-born artist creates 8,000 pound mammoth sculpture for Burning Man

Pumpkin season in full swing at 4Daughters Farm

Montana youth hunts give young hunters first crack at game this weekend

Charlie Kirk supporters in Bozeman walk 2.6 miles in his memory

Meet Chase Sick: A born and raised Montanan that had a personal connection to Kirk, reflecting on his legacy

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 23:

1845 — The Knickerbockers Baseball Club (early modern-rules baseball) is founded in New York.

1846 — Planet Neptune is first observed by Johann Galle, confirming predictions made by Urbain Le Verrier and John Couch Adams.

1932 — The kingdoms of Hejaz and Nejd are unified under Ibn Saud and formally named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1952 — Richard Nixon delivers his famous “Checkers” speech, defending himself against accusations of improper campaign funds and saving his place on the GOP ticket.

1962 — The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts opens in New York City.

Notable birthdays:

1920 — Mickey Rooney (actor, entertainer).

1930 — Ray Charles (singer, pianist, songwriter).

1949 — Bruce Springsteen (singer-songwriter, “The Boss”).

1959 — Jason Alexander (actor, comedian).

1978 — Anthony Mackie (actor).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

