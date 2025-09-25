Top Headlines: September, 25, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, September 25, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm and sunny for Thursday with highs near 80° for the afternoon. Some light smoky haze expected by Friday.

Warm and dry again for Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Dillon family mourns loss of 7 yr-old Enoch Haworth as community calls for safer streets

Trump claims FDA links Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism; Bozeman Health responds

Missing boater's body believed recovered from Flathead Lake

Bozeman moving forward with College Street project

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 25:



1066 – Battle of Stamford Bridge: King Harold II of England defeats the invading Norwegian army led by King Harald Hardrada, just weeks before the Battle of Hastings.

1513 – Vasco Núñez de Balboa becomes the first European to see the Pacific Ocean from the New World.

1789 – U.S. Bill of Rights is passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.

1957 – Little Rock Nine: U.S. troops escort nine Black students into Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, enforcing desegregation.

1977 – NASA's Voyager 1 takes its first photo of the Earth and Moon together from space

Notable birthdays:



1644 – Ole Rømer, Danish astronomer who first measured the speed of light.

1897 – William Faulkner, American Nobel Prize-winning author (The Sound and the Fury).

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American poet and author (The Giving Tree).

1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor best known as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

1968 – Will Smith, American actor and rapper (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

