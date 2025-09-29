Top Headlines: September, 29, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 29, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm and sunny to start with daytime highs in the 70s. Scattered rain develops this evening and temperatures will begin falling throughout the week.

Cooler and rainy weather moves in this week

TOP HEADLINES:

Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs. Eastern Washington

Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs. Eastern Washington

CASA comes to Butte

CASA comes to Butte

Belgrade Robotics team readies themselves for a year of competition

Belgrade Robotics team readies themselves for a year of competition

Butte hospital provides dialysis service for inpatient care

Butte hospital provides dialysis service for inpatient care

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 29:

46 BC: Julius Caesar dedicates a temple to Venus Genetrix, fulfilling a vow he made during the civil war.

1957: West Side Story opens on Broadway, with Bernstein’s dynamic score and a landmark staging.

1959: Typhoon Vera (Isewan Typhoon) hits Japan, one of the strongest storms to strike the country in recorded history.

1960: The first televised U.S. presidential debates between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon are broadcast.

1962: Maury Wills becomes the first MLB player to reach 100 stolen bases in a season (finishing with 104).

Notable birthdays:

1888: T. S. Eliot — American-born British poet, Nobel laureate, famous for The Waste Land.

1898: George Gershwin — American composer and pianist, iconic works include Rhapsody in Blue.

1907: Anthony Blunt — British art historian who later admitted to being a spy for the USSR.

1948: Olivia Newton-John — English-born Australian singer and actress, star of Grease.

1981: Serena Williams — American tennis superstar with multiple Grand Slam titles.

1981: Christina Milian — American singer, actress, and media personality.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

