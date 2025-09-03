Top Headlines: September, 3, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 3, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Another hot afternoon with highs in the 80s and low 90s for your Wednesday. Smoke in our skies will be on the increase as a cold front drops into the region by Thursday.

Hot and hazy again

TOP HEADLINES:

Overnight vandalism damages vehicles and homes in Belgrade neighborhood, again.

Woman uses pepper spray to fend off attacker at Hyalite Reservoir.

Anaconda shooting suspect next court appearance Wednesday; Owl Bar reopens

Welcome to Ep 1 of Tails to Adoption: Meet Panda who is ready for a forever home in Bozeman.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 3:

1783 – Treaty of Paris signed, ending the American Revolutionary War.

1869 – Knights of Labor founded, becoming the first major U.S. labor union.

1928 – Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin.

1935 – Sir Malcolm Campbell sets land-speed record at over 301 mph.

1967 – Dagen H in Sweden—switch from driving on the left to the right side.

2004 – Siege of Beslan school in Russia ends tragically after three days.

Notable birthdays:

Louis H. Sullivan (1856) – “Father of the skyscraper.”

Alan Ladd (1913) – American actor (Shane).

Pauline Collins (1940) – English actress (Shirley Valentine).

Charlie Sheen (1965) – American actor (Two and a Half Men).

Shaun White (1986) – American Olympic snowboarder and skateboarder.

Kaia Gerber (2001) – American model, daughter of Cindy Crawford.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

