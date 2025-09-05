Top Headlines: September, 5, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, September 5, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cooler temperatures and slightly warmer air for southwest Montana with highs in the low and middle 70s.

Cooler and dry for your Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bridger Bowl marks five years Since Fire Came within a mile of Schlasman’s lift

Fire Chief recalls memories from the day the Bridger Foothills Fire ignited

Local Wildlife Photographer in Montana captures emotional toll of wildfires across the West

Butte Rescue Mission launches center for homeless, addiction and mental health support

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 5:

1774 – The First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, bringing together delegates from 12 colonies to respond to British policies.

1882 – The first Labor Day parade was held in New York City.

1914 – The First Battle of the Marne began during World War I, halting Germany’s advance on Paris.

1927 – The first television transmission of a moving image was publicly demonstrated by Philo Farnsworth.

1972 – The Munich Massacre: Palestinian group Black September attacked the Olympic Village, taking hostage and killing 11 Israeli athletes.

1997 – Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India.

1998 – Google was officially founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Notable birthdays:

1939 – George Lazenby, actor best known as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

1929 – Bob Newhart, iconic American comedian and actor.

1946 – Freddie Mercury, legendary Queen frontman.

1951 – Michael Keaton, award-winning actor (Batman, Birdman).

1959 – Brian L. Roberts, CEO of Comcast.

1963 – Rose McGowan, actress and activist.

