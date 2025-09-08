Top Headlines: September, 8, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 8, 2025:
Slight improvement in air quality with a cooler and wetter pattern setting up later this week.
TOP HEADLINES:
Daycare still closed months after drunk driver slams into building
From stadium to storefront: Cats football drives local spending
Uptown Sidewalk Sale returns as businesses gauge consumer confidence
New childcare center opens in Big Sky to address shortage
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 8:
- 1921 – The first “Fall Frolic” was held in Atlantic City, later evolving into the Miss America pageant.
- 1935 – U.S. Senator Huey Long of Louisiana was shot at the Louisiana State Capitol by political rival Carl Weiss; he died two days later.
- 1951 – The Treaty of San Francisco was signed by 48 nations, officially ending the Allied occupation of Japan and restoring its sovereignty.
- 1966 – “Star Trek” premiered on NBC, marking the birth of a cultural phenomenon now celebrated annually as Star Trek Day.
- 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, after a 70-year reign — the longest of any British monarch.
Notable birthdays:
- Jonathan Taylor Thomas (1981) – Actor and voice of young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.
- P!nk (Alecia Moore, 1979) – Grammy-winning pop singer.
- Wiz Khalifa (1987) – Rapper known for hits like See You Again.
- Martin Freeman (1971) – Actor known for The Hobbit, Sherlock, and The Office (UK).
- Brooke Burke (1971) – TV personality, model, and Dancing with the Stars co-host.
