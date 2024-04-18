Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, April 18, 2024

Top stories from April 18, 2024.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 10:40:55-04

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, April 18, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Trump hush money trial resumes with juror asking to be excused

Trump hush money trial resumes with juror asking to be excused

Elephant encounter surprises residents of Butte apartment complex

Elephant encounter surprises residents of Butte apartment complex

Belgrade man accused of assaulting police officer, violating order of protection

Belgrade man accused of assaulting police officer, violating order of protection

Tsunami alert in Indonesia after volcano has several big eruptions

Tsunami alert in Indonesia after volcano has several big eruptions

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader