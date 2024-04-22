Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, April 22, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, April 22, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial

Opening statements in Trump hush money trial begin

Montana State Men's Rugby sets eyes on nationals for 4th year in a row

Montana State Men's Rugby sets eyes on nationals for 4th year in a row

Idaho deputy shot and killed Saturday night

Ada County Deputy shot and killed Saturday night

Bear cub in rehab after people seen pulling it from trees for pictures