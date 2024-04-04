Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, April 4, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Sun Mountain Lumber feeling impact of recent lumber industry closures

Sun Mountain Lumber feeling impact of other recent lumber industry closures

5 dogs reunited with Indiana soldiers who helped rescue them

5 dogs reunited with Indiana soldiers who helped rescue them

Study finds Berkeley Pit best place to deposit Butte's Superfund waste material

Study finds Berkeley Pit best place to deposit Butte's Superfund waste material

Seven players showcase skills as Montana State football hosts Pro Day

Seven players showcase skills as Montana State football hosts Pro Day

Mike Johnson faces three options for moving Ukraine aid through the House