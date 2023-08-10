Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 10, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
What it was like to escape Maui wildfires:
What it was like escaping the Maui wildfires
Wells Fargo ATM theft in Billings:
Wells Fargo ATM destroyed in Billings
Montana State Prison looks to make safety changes:
Montana State Prison to use legislation funds to make safety changes
Funeral services set for Manhattan teen killed in crash:
Funeral services for Manhattan teen killed in head-on crash set for Thursday, August 10
Trump not expected to appear in arraignment:
Trump's co-defendants arraigned after additional charges filed