Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 20, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

3 people struck by lightning at Glacier High School, 1 in ICU

3 people struck by lightning at Glacier High School, 1 in ICU

White supremacist display on interstate overpass prompts unity rally in Butte

White supremacist display on interstate overpass prompts unity rally in Butte

Butte begins recount of primary ballots after discrepancies found

Butte begins recount of primary ballots after discrepancies found

Search for missing dog that went viral on social media brings her home safe