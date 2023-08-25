Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 25, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
Trump booked in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump booked, released in GA election case
Therapy dog joins Montana fire station
Therapy dog joins Billings Fire Department
Buttigieg aims to fix ailing bridges
Buttigieg defends effort to fix ailing bridges across the country
Counties challenge MT property tax system
Counties challenge Montana property tax system